Our President’s Day Tribute

Every President’s Day, we dress up to celebrate America. This year, we dressed up with a World War II theme.

The Reveals The Reveals Tom as Franklin Roosevelt Tom as Franklin Roosevelt Chick as Eleanor Roosevelt Chick as Eleanor Roosevelt Kristi Lee as Harry Truman Kristi Lee as Harry Truman Jeff Vibbert as Rosie the Riveter Jeff Vibbert as Rosie the Riveter .@thejeffvibbert as Rosie the Riveter pic.twitter.com/Dj9k0Rm3pB — The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) February 20, 2017