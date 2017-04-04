Excerpts from Dave Dyer’s “A Life I Could’ve Had…” – The Marine

An excerpt from Dave Dyer’s forthcoming fictional autobiography called “A Life I Could’ve Had…”

I wasn’t interested in being the Main Event. I would’ve been happy with the undercard, but they said they wouldn’t have it any other way. Nor was I terribly nervous about the physical aspect of the gig. I was born with a certain amount of athleticism. Not enough to get me to Division 3 college ball, but enough to keep me off the bench for an extended period of time in most high school sports. But, this was different: Jumping, falling, and faking.

Two of those three required muscles I hadn’t exercised in a while. Getting hit across the back with fold up chairs and flipping through the ropes like a college coed trying to escape an intoxicated pursuer in a convincing manner was going to require ‘Outlier’-type practice. I was too stupid to put two-and-two together in the early stages of the project. They initially told me the reason I was asked to be part of Wrestlemania’s Saturday Morning Slam was because a “member of the organization” had seen all six times I’d played six different sex offenders on Law & Order SVU and caught a flicker of something they thought they could market.

I was flattered (and broke) and agreed to the deal with the kind of impulsiveness toddlers exhibit in the grocery store checkout line. Hogwash… the real reason I was asked was because John caught wind of my very public review of “The Marine” some years back. I had done a red carpet interview with Nancy O’Dell from ET while I was attending the premiere of “Deck the Halls” (a movie I was supposed to be in until Kristin Chenoweth “mysteriously” became available) and she pulled a little gotcha journalism on me and asked what kind of moviegoer would like to see this flick.

I said that anyone who’s still suffering from the diarrhea they contracted while watching that flu bug “The Marine” would be the perfect candidate for the kind of healing “DTH” could provide. Truth be told, I never even saw “The Marine” and I’d never met John, but when you’re being paid $50 to fill a seat and say a few upbeat soundbites to ensure you’ll be considered the next time a DeVito/Broderick power vehicle gets greenlit, you crap on a person or two. It’s how the game is played.

Little did I know that John had a memory like a synthetically enhanced African Bull elephant. Six years later he was still upset and he’d constructed a scenario where I, his unaware nemesis, was strategically placed directly in his crosshairs. Once the puzzle started to come together, I realized that his plan was to tear me limb-from-limb in front of 12,000 screaming monosyllabic evolutionary hiccups for purposes of retribution and my pride was not going to let it happen.

I was in the locker room prior to the event grappling with my singlet when I grabbed a 10-spot out of my gym bag and told my assistant, Harvey, to run to the nearest party store/gas station/pharmacy and buy the largest bottle of prune juice he could find. I also threw a wink his way and quipped, “Or a copy of ‘The Marine’”.