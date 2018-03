In honor of the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we are releasing a new CD in conjunction with Q95. The album 100 features a brand new song from Duke Tumatoe and we have remastered the greatest BOB & TOM Show race songs and parodies of all time. This playlist includes all 20 tracks from the CD and 14 (in honor of A.J.) bonus tracks we couldn’t fit on the disc. Download them now!*

*Some aren’t available for downloading due to copyrights.