Watch and Listen to the full show for July 10, 2017

Show Notes

6:02 Live from the Napa Studios

6:06 Jeff smokes

6:24 Elderly woman flashes crowd

6:33 Sunburn in a can

6:49 Designer nipples

6:54 Herb calls in

7:08 FidgetTiddies

7:11 Penis rock

7:22 Running of the bulls

7:33 Donnie Baker calls in

7:48 Priest assault

7:51 Mile high club

8:04 Flight attendant smashes bottle on man’s head

8:12 Flight terms

8:24 Spleen

8:26 Super Gonorrhea

8:31 CSI Miami

8:35 Gonorrhea song

8:48 Nevada runs out of pot

8:53 Snortable chocolate

9:05 Tom’s Starbucks story

9:13 Biday

9:26 Alarm clock

9:27 19 yr old wins lottery twice

9:33 National blueberry picker day

9:36 Weird Inuit noises

9:51 Now its time for things we’ve learned