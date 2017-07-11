Watch and Listen to the full show for July 11, 2017

Show Download
Please hover over the link, right click, click “Save Link As”, repeat, and enjoy. Or click the link to stream in your browser.
Show Notes
6:02 Live from the Napa studios
6:04 Tornado off NC
6:06 Bear attack
6:09 Viagra and Cialis decline ads on NFL
6:23 ED drugs
6:30 Inuit chant
6:36 Home run Derby
6:50 Babe ruth calls in
6:52 Squatty potty
6:59 Pat McAfee & Todd McComas join us
7:05 Bob Dole Calls in
7:09 Bank robbery
7:23 Pat Pro-Am Experience
7:24 Sign Says
7:25 Inuit Chant
7:29 Pat Dances
7:33 Pat Hates Sunday Morning Chuck Todd
7:34 Pat’s friend has sex in hot tub
7:45 More Inuit
7:50 Pat’s Tennis Skills
8:03 Pat Flashes VIP
8:05 Donnie Baker Calls In
8:07 Alaska Jokes
8:08 Drunk Driver tries posting bail for drunk driver
8:10 Drunk Driving Stories
8:21 Startbucks Story
8:23 Hand Dryers
8:25 Pat’s Cat
8:26 Pat’s free dog
8:27 Teen Crunched by bear
8:29 Tiger Story
8:31 Sting Rays
8:33 Cop Lambo’s
8:34 Gluten Free Church Hosts
8:47 Pat & Todds Medical Advice
8:49 Pat is a loose cannon
8:52 Pat Boner Pill Spokesman
8:53 Todd’s Cialis v Viagra (nice short clip)
8:55 Tom’s Boner Pen (nice short clip)
9:04 Josh had a joke that I missed
9:07 Todd’s comedy philosophy
9:08 Pizza slice assault
9:09 Pizza song
9:11 The Tom-Father
9:22 Naked Walmart Guy
9:23 Cavity Search
9:25 New Toothbrush Vibration
9:30 Breast Implant in Utensil Holder
9:34 Spicy Food Grandma / Todd / Pat
9:38 The Tom-Father returns
9:47 Vegas with Pat
9:50 Things We Learned