Watch and Listen to the full show for July 11, 2017

July 11, 2017



Show Notes

6:02  Live from the Napa studios
6:04  Tornado off NC
6:06  Bear attack
6:09  Viagra and Cialis decline ads on NFL
6:23  ED drugs
6:30  Inuit chant
6:36  Home run Derby
6:50  Babe ruth calls in
6:52  Squatty potty
6:59  Pat McAfee & Todd McComas join us
7:05  Bob Dole Calls in
7:09  Bank robbery
7:23  Pat Pro-Am Experience
7:24  Sign Says
7:25  Inuit Chant
7:29  Pat Dances
7:33  Pat Hates Sunday Morning Chuck Todd
7:34  Pat’s friend has sex in hot tub
7:45  More Inuit
7:50  Pat’s Tennis Skills
8:03  Pat Flashes VIP
8:05  Donnie Baker Calls In
8:07  Alaska Jokes
8:08  Drunk Driver tries posting bail for drunk driver
8:10  Drunk Driving Stories
8:21  Startbucks Story
8:23  Hand Dryers
8:25  Pat’s Cat
8:26  Pat’s free dog
8:27  Teen Crunched by bear
8:29  Tiger Story
8:31  Sting Rays
8:33  Cop Lambo’s
8:34  Gluten Free Church Hosts
8:47  Pat & Todds Medical Advice
8:49  Pat is a loose cannon
8:52  Pat Boner Pill Spokesman
8:53  Todd’s Cialis v Viagra  (nice short clip)
8:55  Tom’s Boner Pen  (nice short clip)
9:04  Josh had a joke that I missed
9:07  Todd’s comedy philosophy
9:08  Pizza slice assault
9:09  Pizza song
9:11  The Tom-Father
9:22  Naked Walmart Guy
9:23  Cavity Search
9:25  New Toothbrush Vibration
9:30  Breast Implant in Utensil Holder
9:34  Spicy Food Grandma / Todd / Pat
9:38  The Tom-Father returns
9:47  Vegas with Pat
9:50  Things We Learned