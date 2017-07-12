Watch and Listen to the full show for July 12, 2017

6:00  Live from the Napa Studios
6:03 Inuit chant
6:07 ESPYs
6:21 Amelia Earhart
6:25 Peyton Manning calls in
6:27 Olympic locations
6:29 Camel on golf course
6:46 Can of beer checked onto airline
6:52 Piggyback driver
7:03 Tiny home stolen
7:06 Mr. Obvious
7:23 Inuit chant in songs
7:25 Tinder
7:28 Donnie Baker calls in
7:31 Bear puts head through wall
7:34 Virginia man killed eagle
7:38 Man sends finger to IRS
7:50 Man pressed genitals against screen
7:51 Sunburn in a can
8:00 Clayton Anderson joins the studio
8:03 Backwards hat
8:09 Mrs. Dong gives erotic massages
8:22 Woman puts out boyfriend with buckets of urine
8:25 Urinating in a trash can and Hostas
8:29 Deer’s Peeing on your door handle
8:30 Monkeys take over a Florida mans home
8:31 Song about Grace by Clayton Anderson
8:33 Woman puts out boyfriend with buckets of urine cont.
8:35 Monkeys take over Florida mans home cont
8:36 Reese’s Monkey Jokes
8:49 Clayton Anderson’s Grace Song
8:50 Super Gonorrhea in the news
9:00 Cat Anagnos joins us in studio
9:02 Laughing with Cat
9:04 Cat Scratch Fever
9:07 Cosby’s B-Day
9:09 Kermit’s getting a new voice
9:10 Hall Of Presidents
9:21 Clayton Anderson is a good name
9:22 Alli Breen calls in
9:23 Dear Alli
9:27 Watching porn in relationships
9:30 Clayton’s song ‘In The Dark’
9:35 Elderly man tells fortune by cupping breasts
9:37 People are getting exorcisms instead of going to the doctor
9:49 Two men dump poop into car
9:50 Now its time for things we’ve learned