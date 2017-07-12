Watch and Listen to the full show for July 12, 2017

Show Download

Show Notes

6:00 Live from the Napa Studios

6:03 Inuit chant

6:07 ESPYs

6:21 Amelia Earhart

6:25 Peyton Manning calls in

6:27 Olympic locations

6:29 Camel on golf course

6:46 Can of beer checked onto airline

6:52 Piggyback driver

7:03 Tiny home stolen

7:06 Mr. Obvious

7:23 Inuit chant in songs

7:25 Tinder

7:28 Donnie Baker calls in

7:31 Bear puts head through wall

7:34 Virginia man killed eagle

7:38 Man sends finger to IRS

7:50 Man pressed genitals against screen

7:51 Sunburn in a can

8:00 Clayton Anderson joins the studio

8:03 Backwards hat

8:09 Mrs. Dong gives erotic massages

8:22 Woman puts out boyfriend with buckets of urine

8:25 Urinating in a trash can and Hostas

8:29 Deer’s Peeing on your door handle

8:30 Monkeys take over a Florida mans home

8:31 Song about Grace by Clayton Anderson

8:33 Woman puts out boyfriend with buckets of urine cont.

8:35 Monkeys take over Florida mans home cont

8:36 Reese’s Monkey Jokes

8:49 Clayton Anderson’s Grace Song

8:50 Super Gonorrhea in the news

9:00 Cat Anagnos joins us in studio

9:02 Laughing with Cat

9:04 Cat Scratch Fever

9:07 Cosby’s B-Day

9:09 Kermit’s getting a new voice

9:10 Hall Of Presidents

9:21 Clayton Anderson is a good name

9:22 Alli Breen calls in

9:23 Dear Alli

9:27 Watching porn in relationships

9:30 Clayton’s song ‘In The Dark’

9:35 Elderly man tells fortune by cupping breasts

9:37 People are getting exorcisms instead of going to the doctor

9:49 Two men dump poop into car

9:50 Now its time for things we’ve learned