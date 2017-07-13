Watch and Listen to the full show for July 13, 2017

Show Download
Show Notes
6:00 Camel Toe
6:01 ESPY’s Kevin Durant
6:09 Inuit chant
6:11 Conor McGregor’s suit
6:23 Wimbledon
6:24 NBA rule changes
6:25 Houston Nutt
6:26 Ryan Lochte returns
6:27 McGregor vs Mayweather
6:30 Professional statue … Statue of limitations
6:35 8 second song
6:37 Signs – Dos Boys
6:47 More smoking in movies
6:50 Frank Sinatra stories
6:53 Cigarettes
6:55 Bill Clinton calls in
7:03 Jeff Oskay joins the studio
7:05 Twitter
7:07 World’s Largest Super Soaker
7:09 Man struck with lightening
7:20 Lou Christy falsetto
7:23 Texans now allowed to carry swords
7:24 Donnie Baker calls into the studio
7:27 Drunk pirate
7:29 Shia Lebouf
7:31 National French Fries day
7:32 Nerd appreciation
7:33 Greaseinart
7:37 Fry rules
7:47 Cardboard police cruiser
7:48 11 year old caught speeding
7:51 Auggie Smith Driving as a kid
8:02 Pat Godwin joins us in the studio
8:03 Pat’s hair color
8:05 World’s largest Super Soaker
8:06 Pat Godwin – I’m a Has Been that Never Was
8:08 Jimmy Buffet’s senior living
8:10 Pat Godwin – Jimmy Buffet Senior Living
8:24 Water bottles making us sick
8:25 Pat Godwin – Take Them out at the Ballgame
8:26 Motorcycle covers license plate to avoid paying toll
8:31 Josh went to a fortune teller
8:32 Man who tells women’s fortunes by touching their breasts
8:34 Pat Godwin – Bono does BINGO
8:36 Mayweather vs McGregor
8:37 Monkey selfie court case
8:47 Josh’s trip to HR
8:48 Crested Ma Cock owning rights to photo’s
8:53 Pat Godwin – Voices in my Head
9:03 Rubics cube inventor dies
9:08 Pat Godwin – Statutory Rape
9:10 Men should grow beards to protect themselves from homosexuality
9:21 Cookie Monster doll stuffed with cocaine
9:24 Every time miss piggy gets to 69, she gets a frog in her throat
9:27 Pat Godwin – ADD
9:29 Monkeys swarm man’s property
9:33 Emmys
9:35 Penguin shaming
9:36 Pat Godwin – When Tom Vas a Little Boy
9:48 Man Song Sean Morey
9:51 Things We Learned