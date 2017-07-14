Watch and Listen to the full show for July 14, 2017

Show Download
Please hover over the link, right click, click “Save Link As”, repeat, and enjoy. Or click the link to stream in your browser.
Show Notes
6:00 Beer Run – Todd
6:02 Live from the Napa Studios
6:05 Jessica’s middle name
6:09 Party lines
6:21 Tom compared to doctor Evil
6:25 Tebow in baseball
6:27 Venus Williams in Wimbledon
6:28 Wimlbedon forcing players to change underwear
6:31 McGregor press conference
6:35 Swimming elephant
6:37 Jumbo the Elephant calls into the studio
6:48 Congressional dress code
6:52 Monkey court case
7:09 Alligator turns aggressive
7:10 Bukakke talk
7:11 Heywood Banks – The Cartoon Animal Song
7:23 Sri Lankan Taco Bell
7:24 Man has thumb replaced with toe
7:25 Tom meets a toe-thumb freak at a Rush concert
7:27 Tom’s story about a guy who got his penis cut off by a lawn mower
7:30 Man trapped in an ATM
7:38 Josh will be in Chick’s house, flushing his toilets
7:48 Judge rules that burp did not throw off breathalyzer
7:51 Truck full of slimy eels overturned
8:04 Body Odor
8:07 Telling Jessica she looks like a porn star
8:09 Thieves steal a man’s plants
8:11 Wearing other peoples’ clothes
8:24 Doppleganger
8:27 Pat Godwin – Let’s do it on our first date
8:32 Tom rips on Pat’s shirt
8:33 Tool of the week nominees
8:48 Chick’s vacation
8:51 App tells people when they smell bad
9:04 Woman drives off 7 story parking garage
9:05 Texas man shows up to jury duty with beer in his hand
9:06 Man arrested for having weed in a trash bag
9:09 Names for marijuana
9:10 Bank robber shows up before bank opens
9:22 Josh gets the number correct
9:23 Big Cobb Farm
9:24 Sean Morrey – Corn Song
9:25 Heywood Banks – Corn Song
9:27 Le Clip
9:30 Porn site allows users to use penis picture as a password
9:33 Police shoot couple dressed as joker and Harley Quinn
9:34 Heywood Banks – Never Trust a Puppet
9:46 Stretch first thing in the morning
9:48 Time capsule thought to be bomb
9:50 Now its time for things we’ve learned