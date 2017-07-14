Watch and Listen to the full show for July 14, 2017

Show Notes

6:00  Beer Run – Todd
6:02 Live from the Napa Studios
6:05 Jessica’s middle name
6:09 Party lines
6:21 Tom compared to doctor Evil
6:25 Tebow in baseball
6:27 Venus Williams in Wimbledon
6:28 Wimlbedon forcing players to change underwear
6:31 McGregor press conference
6:35 Swimming elephant
6:37 Jumbo the Elephant calls into the studio
6:48 Congressional dress code
6:52 Monkey court case
7:09 Alligator turns aggressive
7:10 Bukakke talk
7:11 Heywood Banks – The Cartoon Animal Song
7:23 Sri Lankan Taco Bell
7:24 Man has thumb replaced with toe
7:25 Tom meets a toe-thumb freak at a Rush concert
7:27 Tom’s story about a guy who got his penis cut off by a lawn mower
7:30 Man trapped in an ATM
7:38 Josh will be in Chick’s house, flushing his toilets
7:48 Judge rules that burp did not throw off breathalyzer
7:51 Truck full of slimy eels overturned
8:04 Body Odor
8:07 Telling Jessica she looks like a porn star
8:09 Thieves steal a man’s plants
8:11 Wearing other peoples’ clothes
8:24 Doppleganger
8:27 Pat Godwin – Let’s do it on our first date
8:32 Tom rips on Pat’s shirt
8:33 Tool of the week nominees
8:48 Chick’s vacation
8:51 App tells people when they smell bad
9:04 Woman drives off 7 story parking garage
9:05 Texas man shows up to jury duty with beer in his hand
9:06 Man arrested for having weed in a trash bag
9:09 Names for marijuana
9:10 Bank robber shows up before bank opens
9:22 Josh gets the number correct
9:23 Big Cobb Farm
9:24 Sean Morrey – Corn Song
9:25 Heywood Banks – Corn Song
9:27 Le Clip
9:30 Porn site allows users to use penis picture as a password
9:33 Police shoot couple dressed as joker and Harley Quinn
9:34 Heywood Banks – Never Trust a Puppet
9:46 Stretch first thing in the morning
9:48 Time capsule thought to be bomb
9:50 Now its time for things we’ve learned