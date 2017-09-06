Watch or Listen to Today’s Full Show!

6:00 Jim Gaffigan-Cake

6:03 Hurricane Irma

6:06 Cool Whip Jingle

6:08 Cool Whip vs Ready Whip

6:10 Music in TV

6:21 Tom’s haircut story

6:22 Bass Talk Stanley’s Dead

6:23 Nurses in trouble for looking at naked dead patients penis

6:25 Death Erection – Angel Lust

6:28 Josh’s Fattest Thing

6:29 Reclining movie theater seat protesting

6:32 Sports with Chick

6:33 Boston is a bunch of cheaters

6:35 Zeke Elliot

6:35 Houston Rockets Purchase Fratada

6:36 Fratuda Bermuda

6:47 NFL Game being moved Dolphins / Tampa Bay

6:48 Chick scored a 2 pt conversion in high school

6:50 Chick wants a vote

6:51 Nun assistant football coach loses 98-0

7:03 Donnie Baker Calls In about hurricane Irma

7:06 Sports is over for the ninth time

7:07 Josh’s Fattest Thing (Not that fat)

7:08 Kristi is just going to get fat / Chick says he’s stronger than Kristi

7:10 Tom hates opening presents and mail

7:11 Kristi weighs too sexy …/ Josh embarrasses Kristi w/ 69

7:20 Greg Warren Joins Us In Studio

7:21 Starbucks offering a sushi burrito

7:23 Greg doesn’t like creamy things

7:24 Chick makes Reddi-whip weird

7:25 Greg has some food issues / Tea Talk

7:28 Kale eating competitive eater

7:29 Rice Pilaf w Greg / Toilet Phone

7:31 Chestnut wing eating competition 220 wings in 12 minutes

7:33 Josh’s Fattest Thing Intro for Greg

7:34 How many Katie Perry’s could you eat

7:35 Vodka made from Twinkies

7:37 Ranch Dressing with Greg

7:45 Greg Warren talks wrestling

7:46 Teen turns in mom for growing marijuana

7:48 Floyd The Trucker Calls Into The Studio

7:52 Marijuana users walk differently

8:04 Jessica Alsman joins us in studio

8:05 Do the guys follow the law?

8:06 Chick wants Tom to write a book

8:07 N Carolina man criminal gets modeling career

8:20 Greg likes hitting the batting cages

8:22 Alli Breen calls into the studio

8:26 Cats & Dogs on bed

8:27 Greg is allergic to cats / Cats & Dogs just freaky

8:28 Lions having sex as rhino charges

8:32 Too many partners / Tom’s advice / Josh & Greg on the same bed

8:34 Greg ruins Tom’s question

8:35 Lions charged by rhino while having sex

8:45 Cool Whip is winning 69%

8:47 Greg was a wrestler

8:48 Fattest thing I ever done w special guest Greg Warren

8:51 Man crushed by elephant while trying to take a selfie

9:02 Tom can’t think when he breaths

9:04 Prince’s favorite color was not purple it was orange

9:06 McGruff the crime dog is dead / Josh takes a bite out of everything

9:08 More CSI cheesy openings

9:10 Kristi hits on McGruff the crime dog

9:21 Jesse James Dupree calls into the studio

9:28 More dead guy penis talk

9:29 Chick is fond of his own penis & Kristi is tired of seeing new ones

9:30 Chick sports extra … Dolphins & Tampa postponed

9:31 Josh is not impressed by the NFL …

9:32 Josh turned the beat around Chick & Josh dance

9:33 26 Magnetic Balls removed from mans urethra

9:36 Like Dumbo eating a peanut

9:45 Gargling with Cool Whip

9:49 Pin Ball Wizard

9:50 Time for things we learned