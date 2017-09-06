Watch or Listen to Today’s Full Show!

Today’s show was so good that we want to share it with everyone. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee and Josh Arnold as they talk sports, Cool Whip vs. Ready Whip, the fattest thing Josh has ever done with guests Greg Warren, Alli Breen, Jesse James Dupree, and Jessica Alsman. This is a sample of B&T VIP! You can watch and listen to the entire show every day.
6:00 Jim Gaffigan-Cake
6:03 Hurricane Irma
6:06 Cool Whip Jingle
6:08 Cool Whip vs Ready Whip
6:10 Music in TV
6:21 Tom’s haircut story
6:22 Bass Talk Stanley’s Dead
6:23 Nurses in trouble for looking at naked dead patients penis
6:25 Death Erection – Angel Lust
6:28 Josh’s Fattest Thing
6:29 Reclining movie theater seat protesting
6:32 Sports with Chick
6:33 Boston is a bunch of cheaters
6:35 Zeke Elliot
6:35 Houston Rockets Purchase Fratada
6:36 Fratuda Bermuda
6:47 NFL Game being moved Dolphins / Tampa Bay
6:48 Chick scored a 2 pt conversion in high school
6:50 Chick wants a vote
6:51 Nun assistant football coach loses 98-0
7:03 Donnie Baker Calls In about hurricane Irma
7:06 Sports is over for the ninth time
7:07 Josh’s Fattest Thing (Not that fat)
7:08 Kristi is just going to get fat / Chick says he’s stronger than Kristi
7:10 Tom hates opening presents and mail
7:11 Kristi weighs too sexy …/ Josh embarrasses Kristi w/ 69
7:20 Greg Warren Joins Us In Studio
7:21 Starbucks offering a sushi burrito
7:23 Greg doesn’t like creamy things
7:24 Chick makes Reddi-whip weird
7:25 Greg has some food issues / Tea Talk
7:28 Kale eating competitive eater
7:29 Rice Pilaf w Greg / Toilet Phone
7:31 Chestnut wing eating competition 220 wings in 12 minutes
7:33 Josh’s Fattest Thing Intro for Greg
7:34 How many Katie Perry’s could you eat
7:35 Vodka made from Twinkies
7:37 Ranch Dressing with Greg
7:45 Greg Warren talks wrestling
7:46 Teen turns in mom for growing marijuana
7:48 Floyd The Trucker Calls Into The Studio
7:52 Marijuana users walk differently
8:04 Jessica Alsman joins us in studio
8:05 Do the guys follow the law?
8:06 Chick wants Tom to write a book
8:07 N Carolina man criminal gets modeling career
8:20 Greg likes hitting the batting cages
8:22 Alli Breen calls into the studio
8:26 Cats & Dogs on bed
8:27 Greg is allergic to cats / Cats & Dogs just freaky
8:28 Lions having sex as rhino charges
8:32 Too many partners / Tom’s advice / Josh & Greg on the same bed
8:34 Greg ruins Tom’s question
8:35 Lions charged by rhino while having sex
8:45 Cool Whip is winning 69%
8:47 Greg was a wrestler
8:48 Fattest thing I ever done w special guest Greg Warren
8:51 Man crushed by elephant while trying to take a selfie
9:02 Tom can’t think when he breaths
9:04 Prince’s favorite color was not purple it was orange
9:06 McGruff the crime dog is dead / Josh takes a bite out of everything
9:08 More CSI cheesy openings
9:10 Kristi hits on McGruff the crime dog
9:21 Jesse James Dupree calls into the studio
9:28 More dead guy penis talk
9:29 Chick is fond of his own penis & Kristi is tired of seeing new ones
9:30 Chick sports extra … Dolphins & Tampa postponed
9:31 Josh is not impressed by the NFL …
9:32 Josh turned the beat around Chick & Josh dance
9:33 26 Magnetic Balls removed from mans urethra
9:36 Like Dumbo eating a peanut
9:45 Gargling with Cool Whip
9:49 Pin Ball Wizard
9:50 Time for things we learned