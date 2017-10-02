Tom Petty Death Confirmed

Tom Petty, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recording artist and writer of classic hits such as “Free Falin’,” “American Girl” and “I Won’t Back Down” died Monday evening after suffering cardiac arrest earlier in the day. He was 66.

Along with his band, the Heartbreakers, Tom Petty rose to fame in the 1970s with a string of hits spanning multiple decades and had just completed a summer tour last week.

On behalf of this station and the entire Cumulus family, we extend our greatest respect to Tom Petty and our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all who have been inspired by his unparalleled talent.