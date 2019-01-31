Known Issues With the App

Overall, the app is functioning well, but we do have some issues that we are correcting.

Some VIP users get an error when logging in.

Some Android users may not see it in the store. Google rolls out updates slowly.

A couple of affiliate streams are incorrect.

Some people have had to delete the app before installing it from the store as opposed to updating.

The ability to listen to feeds outside of your time zone is no longer available due to technical constraints. There are now two options: Purchase the VIP subscription to get the full show podcast or tune into 24/7 at 3 PM, 6 PM, or 9 PM Eastern for a replay of the show.

We didn’t continue the Apple Watch app, but you can still control the app in the native Watch operating system.

Bugs are very normal for a new app because a lot of unknowns happen when one rolls an app out to dozens of different types of phones.

If you are having an issue not listed here, then please email us at webmaster@bobandtom.com.