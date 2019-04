Josh tries on Kristi Lee’s lady glasses and it leads to a discussion of costumes for your little pal. Pat Godwin plays “Imagine… There Is No Griswold.” Pat performs it on Lennon’s original piano (scout’s honor). Donnie Baker calls in and he is having a lot of issues with his septic system. Tom shares a horrible story about his septic grinder going out. We are then given a moving rendition of “What You Do With Your Butt” by Tom Griswold and Duke Tumatoe.