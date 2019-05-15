May 15, 2019

On Wednesday’s Mark Levin Show, The White House plans to implement a merit-based proposal to increase the number of legal immigrants allowed to enter the U.S based on merit specifically for employment and skills in specialized vocations. This would limit family chain migration and eliminate the VISA lottery altogether. The U.S knows how to responsibly manage immigration that encourages assimilation and we need to get back to doing it the right way. Then, the president has ordered ships and bombers on high alert and has removed American personnel from some areas of the middle east. While it’s unclear why the United States is taking a defensive posture, what we do know is that Iran has lost 6% of its GDP under President Trump Administration sanctions. We also know that Iran has sponsored terror groups in the region to arm intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) with nuclear devices, as they block off navigable waters preventing other nations from purchasing oil from Iraq. This move would threaten the economic stability of the world—this is not a veiled excuse to go to war as some critics suggest. Later, the media and the free press are not the same thing; our media isn’t about freedom of the press it’s about advancing their political agenda. After, the media continues their slanted reporting and advocacy for the Democrats and anti-Semites like Reps Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. Legal Analyst Jonathan Turley testified in Congress and explained, point blank, that Rule 6 (e) prevents AG William Barr from releasing Rule 6 (e) information like secret Grand Jury information, to do so would be a crime.

THIS IS FROM:

Fox News

White House to unveil sweeping overhaul of immigration system, including merit-based admissions, officials say

The Washington Times

Iran-backed militias move rockets in range of U.S. troops: Report

BizPac Review

Chuck Todd frustrated over Dems’ lack of ‘strategery’ in attempted takedown of Trump

The Washington Free Beacon

MSNBC Host Invokes Nazi Comparison to Describe Potential Trump Administration Deportation Policy

Townhall

The Washington Post Wants Team Trump Removed or Jailed

Washington Free Beacon

Omar: Criticism of Tlaib Part of Efforts to ‘Eliminate the Public Voice of Muslims’

Right Scoop

Jonathan Turley drops a TRUTH BOMB on the House Judiciary Committee over Barr contempt vote…

Conservative Review

DOJ report: 43% of all offenders last year were non-citizens

The Sun

Alabama votes to BAN nearly all abortions including in cases of rape and incest with doctors facing up to 99 years in jail for performing them

The podcast for this show can be streamed or downloaded from the Audio Rewind page.

Image used with permission of Getty Images / Joe Raedle