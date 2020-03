Jennifer… errr Jessica Alsman is sitting in for Kristi Lee and Jessica Hooker joins us as well. We cut Alsman off for a Dick Pound update. The summer Olympics may be in jeopardy thanks to the coronavirus. Josh Arnold debuts a new Presidential impression. Tom found a story about potatoes that he loves and Godwin has sing-along that debuts the Griswold scat. We check in with some Windbags.