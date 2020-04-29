Join With Us To Feed America

Over 60 million people are currently experiencing hunger. 10,000 radio stations across America will join together to raise awareness and money for our fellow Americans on Thursday, April 30. We are asking our listeners to participate in donating to Feeding America at the website https://radiocares.org/.

Feeding America is the leading domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks. As individuals, charities, businesses, and government, we all have a role to play in ensuring every family has enough to eat, and the Feeding America network of food banks is leading the charge in communities across the country. Every dollar you give helps share 10 meals with families, children, and seniors across America. Learn more at https://www.feedingamerica.org/.