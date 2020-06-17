Eagle Photos

Flying lessons for our local eaglets. pic.twitter.com/8b2coy0Vyz— The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) June 17, 2020

Some bald eagles have nested near the Friggemall studios. Photographer Sheila Roumpf captured these amazing shots. pic.twitter.com/Ca6ABp41PZ — The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) May 7, 2020

Please like this photo or you’re an unAmerican pinko communist! Move to Russia! On Friday’s show the word “eagle” or “eaglet” was mentioned 143 times. Thanks to Sheila Roumpf for photographing Tom’s new neighbors. pic.twitter.com/Bd5CUoYzBk — The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) May 12, 2020