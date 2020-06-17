Eagle Photos

Eagle PhotosPosted on June 17, 2020An eagle has nested near the BOB & TOM Studios. Photographer Sheila Roumpf captured these amazing shots. Flying lessons for our local eaglets. pic.twitter.com/8b2coy0Vyz— The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) June 17, 2020 Some bald eagles have nested near the Friggemall studios. Photographer Sheila Roumpf captured these amazing shots. pic.twitter.com/Ca6ABp41PZ— The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) May 7, 2020 Please like this photo or you’re an unAmerican pinko communist! Move to Russia! On Friday’s show the word “eagle” or “eaglet” was mentioned 143 times. Thanks to Sheila Roumpf for photographing Tom’s new neighbors. pic.twitter.com/Bd5CUoYzBk— The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) May 12, 2020 Another great shot of the eagle from Tom’s neighborhood. Thanks to Sheila Roumpf for photographing Tom’s new neighbors. pic.twitter.com/fcT3CNHNrc— The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) May 29, 2020