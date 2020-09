We open the show minus Willie and Pat Godwin today. Pat is having issues with his hearing and a wonderful fan-made a Van Gogh meme with Pat. Tom LOVES IT. Then onto news with Kristi that a drone was caught delivering drugs into a prison. Tom has his own ideas on how to get contraband into a prison. We then turn to Slinky records before being interrupted by the one and only Donnie Baker who has a new merch pitch for the gang.