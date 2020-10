We have Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio out on the porch today as our house band. We open the show with Willie running late and learn that Tom drug tested him his senior year. Duke Tumatoe and the Power Trio hit us with two great songs today, You’re Absolutely Perfect and we close the show with their song Right Now. Pat and The Steven Singer Singers join in together for a little song for our own Josh Arnold about wetting the bed.