We open today’s show learning that Tom will be officiating Ace’s upcoming wedding which apparently is going to be a BYOB. Cam Newton has a lot of hats and Pat has a song about all of them. The Toy Hall of Fame has released a list of its newest inductees which is up for debate. Then we close the show with the Ace Cosby “Joke” of the day and learn that Pat has the perfect song for the story about monkeys preferring traffic sounds to jungle sounds.