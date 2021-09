Pat Godwin arrived with noticeably darker hair, and there is one rule in the studio: If you make a change to your appearance, it is going to throw off Tom. Jess Hooker joins us in studio for a skorts discussion. Tom gives Kristi directions on how to read the news when a story arises about “graphic inter-gorilla oral intimacy.” Reno Collier joins us to be insulted in a way few guests have experienced on this show.