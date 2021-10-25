Reno’s Uncle B.S. | B&T This Week

Kristi Lee is back from vacation and clears up the many rumors we started in her absence (congratulations on the new child!). We once again learn a little bit too much about Josh Arnold. Reno Collier calls in with a Tim Wilson tribute. Old Man McGee is back at hating Halloween and yelling at the meddling neighborhood kids. He reveals the dark, painful moment that led to his hatred of this spooky day. We find out that Kristi is a lot size queen. Tom is making merchandise for Willie, and it’s complicated. We speculate what merch Josh Arnold could take to his appearances.