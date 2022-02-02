Drew Hastings Wrote a Book! & Costaki Reacts to Tom Brady

Our friend Drew Hastings has written a book titled “Chasing Drew Hastings” and he visits us in studio to talk about the things both in the book and things he couldn’t write. Get your copy here: https://amzn.to/3s66JM1
Our friend Drew Hastings has written a book titled “Chasing Drew Hastings” and he visits us in studio to talk about the things both in the book and things he couldn’t write. Get your copy here: https://amzn.to/3s66JM1
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.