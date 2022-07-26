What did your parents throw out when you went off to college? In Tom’s case, it was MAD Magazine. One mom cost her son thousands! We also have some great suggestions in the world of Grandpa’s curse words. Football season is (finally) almost back, and Costaki joins us with some new football jokes!
Football Season is Back! Costaki Covers Jim Irsay’s Collections, Aaron Rogers and Tom Brady
What did your parents throw out when you went off to college? In Tom’s case, it was MAD Magazine. One mom cost her son thousands! We also have some great suggestions in the world of Grandpa’s curse words. Football season is (finally) almost back, and Costaki joins us with some new football jokes!