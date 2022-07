Ace Cosby will not be Chick McGee’s dog walker after threatening to take a dump in the Chickster’s toilet, and considering the state of Ace’s underpants, that is smart. Next, closed captioning is rising, and we learn what English accents are the hardest to understand. Reno Collier joins us to demonstrate one of them and then switches his voice to that of Tim Wilson with an Uncle B.S. tribute. Then Greg Warren joins us with the Warren Report on the history of Cabbage Patch Dolls.