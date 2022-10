Is there finally a cure for baldness? “Organioid” technology is finally here. Tom’s desk is truly a distracting mess, and we finally have an intervention about it. Kristi Lee gives us a tour of where “announcements go to die.” Costaki Economopoulos from All Pro Lines is a Falcon fan, and he is glad Matt Ryan is not playing for Atlanta just like he isn’t playing for the Colts, and has some thoughts on the old guys losing over the weekend.