The Warren Report – ThighMaster

Ole baby blue eyes Greg Warren is here with a string of bad luck. His laptop got stolen, his website was hacked, and that punk Willie Griswold took a shot at the Warren Report. Despite the shade, he carries on undeterred with a fantastic Warren Report on the ThighMaster. Guess how much Suzanne Sommers made from being their spokesperson?

Reno Collier joins us from his garage again and is unhappy about it. Turns out he has several new roommates, but he works through his anger with a brand new Country Fried Take on parenting.