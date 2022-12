How did Chick McGee get his name? America’s sweetheart tells the origin story of “Chick.” He then interrupts Kristi Lee with an inappropriate noise. Josh Arnold and Jessica Alsman are backyard neighbors, and Josh wants to know if she can see him naked. Alli Breen zooms in from the Villages in Florida, where she reads a question from a divorced husband that wants to turn his ex in for tax fraud. Scorched Earth Alsman shows her true colors.