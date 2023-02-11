Frank Caliendo Meets George W. Bush and John Madden at the Same Time

Frank Caliendo zooms in from his house in Phoenix to talk about our most important job: Making Tom happy. Frank has been to many radio rows and Super Bowls and shares some memories like meeting George W. Bush and John Madden at the same time.
