Coach Tony Dungy On How The NFL Impacts Their Communities

Willie Griswold and Costaki Economopoulos interviewed Coach Tony Dungy on Radio Row about changing one NFL rule, what book his favorite book he authored was his favorite, and the Super Bowl breakfast, which is a gospel outreach event that honors a player for their impact on their community. They asked Coach Dungy about a memorable moment in his career, to which he recounts a preseason game where he was switched from quarterback to defensive back. The interview ends with Coach Dungy being asked about Coach Mike Tomlin, who he is proud of for his emphasis on family and instilling the “Steeler way” in his players.