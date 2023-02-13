The Warren Report – Rodeos

Big news from today’s show. Kristi Lee has visited Greg Warren’s condo. Don’t ask him about it because he gets uncomfortable talking about the ladies. Then we switch gears and he gives us a Warren Report on the rodeo.
