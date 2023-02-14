Hall of Fame football player Carl Eller talks Tom Brady and his future induction

Willie Griswold and Costaki interview Carl and Molly Eller, a former football player and his wife, respectively. They discuss various topics from Tom Brady and his likelihood of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer to the Pro Bowl and its games. Carl also shares a memorable play from his football career when he sacked Roman Gabriel, the Rams quarterback.

Carl Eller is a former NFL player who played as a defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings (1964–1978), and is widely considered one of the best defensive ends in NFL history and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. During his 16-year career, Eller was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to the All-Pro team five times. He played in four Super Bowls, winning one, and was a member of the “Purple People Eaters,” the Vikings’ dominant defensive line in the 1970s.