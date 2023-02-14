HOF NFL Player Tim Brown Speaks Out: Referees Need to Be Held to Higher Standard

Posted on February 14, 2023

Willie and Costaki talk to former NFL players Tim Brown and Michael Crawford. They talk about their experiences in the league, including Brown’s memorable first touchdown as a rookie and his belief that NFL officiating should be held to a higher standard. They also discuss the state of the Pro Bowl and suggest that it be rebranded as a skills challenge rather than a game due to the lack of competitiveness in recent years.

Tim Brown played as a wide receiver for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. Mike Crawford is the Hall Of Fame Village CEO.