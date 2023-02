Willie Griswold and Costaki Economopoulos talk to NFL defensive end William Gholston about changing NFL rules, silly games for the Pro Bowl, cheat meals, and what he bought after his first big contract. William Gholston is a defensive end in the National Football League (NFL) who has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2013. He played college football at Michigan State and was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.