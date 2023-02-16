Al Jackson Talks About His First Valentine’s Day Date in Pre-Internet Era

Al Jackson, a stand-up comedian and co-host of the talk show “Daily Blast Live” joins us and shares a story about his first Valentine’s Day date, which took place in pre-internet America. He took a girl named Kirsten to the Ground Round and tried to pay for their meal with a Cleveland Indians check. The conversation then turns to speed dating, and Tom challenges Al to try speed dating with Kristi. Tom brings up Al’s dating life, and Al reveals that he recently met someone who has won him over. Al explains the meaning of the word “dip.”