Failed To Mention News with Jeff Oskay – The Jimmy Pardo Edition

Jeff Oskay used to open for Jimmy Pardo, and now look how far he’s come! He’s the host of Failed To Mention News, which covers jokes the show missed on Aaron Rodgers, a bird pooping on a bride, and male members that are 25% larger.
Jeff Oskay used to open for Jimmy Pardo, and now look how far he’s come! He’s the host of Failed To Mention News, which covers jokes the show missed on Aaron Rodgers, a bird pooping on a bride, and male members that are 25% larger.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.