Full Show Podcast for February 20, 2023

It’s President’s Day and we celebrate with a deep dive into some of the most memorable moments in Presidential history! We’re also joined by comedian Greg Warren and his Warren Report on Mexican Jumping Beans! Plus mummified mermaids, laughing foxes, Presidential Music Trivia with Jeff Oskay, and so much more!

