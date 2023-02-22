Ask Alli: Help! My Man’s Dog Winked at Me During S%x!

Alli Breen joins us from the shower to read love letters, and we begin with a letter about French kissing dogs. One couple is betting the back door while playing tennis and the girlfriend wonders if she should finally throw a set.
