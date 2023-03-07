Ace Cosby’s New Pizza Only Diet is Working!

Ace Cosby is on a new diet. For one month, at every meal, he will eat pizza. He says his pants are a bit looser. In solidarity, Pat Godwin will share a special pizza song cover today, “A Matter of Crust” from Billy Joel.
