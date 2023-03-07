Full Show Podcast for March 7, 2023

It’s the 40th anniversary of the Bob & Tom Show and we celebrate it by doing the same thing we always do! We’ve got eagle diapers, Toblerone news, new ways to binge drink, and comedians Dan Cummins and Jeff Dunham!

