Full Show Podcast for March 10, 2023

Blatant Hostility is running rampant on today’s show! If you like like it when everyone’s yelling and no one is happy, then you are in luck! We argue about waterbeds, ranch dressing ice cream, misspelled band names, and goldfish! Plus Jeff Oskay joins us with What You Failed To Mention News!

