Full Show Podcast for March 14, 2023

Today’s show held itself together for almost 3 and a half hours! Unfortunately, Tom derails it at the last minute. Regardless, we have Costaki with his NFL monologue, dangerous animals, and the studio’s gross bathrooms!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.