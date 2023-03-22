Full Show Podcast for March 22, 2023

It’s day two of the Kristi Lee Engagement Roast! Chick goes over his many marriage offers, Tom gaslights the gang about Feliz Navidad, and Jessica Alsman and Alli Breen impart their sexy wisdom on our listeners!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.