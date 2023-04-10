Chick McGee Mars Easter Egg Hunt

Chick McGee is a lifelong menace. How do we know? It’s been documented in an April 12, 1971 edition of the Madison Press where he marred an Easter egg hunt with one of the “most thoughtless acts of the Easter season anywhere.”
