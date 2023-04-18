Comedian Leanne Morgan joins us and discusses her standup comedy special on Netflix and her beginnings in the comedy world. The special, titled “I’m Every Woman,” has been in the top 10 on Netflix for four days. Leanne is touring with her new show, “Just Getting Started,” and she shared the challenges of creating a new hour of comedy material in only six weeks. She also reminisced about her start in comedy, when she used to sell jewelry at home parties, eventually leading her to pursue a career in standup comedy.