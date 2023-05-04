Peter Frampton Joins Us

Peter Frampton discusses his upcoming tour, managing his medical issues, and the various highlights of his career. He shares stories about his experiences with different formats of music, the resurgence of Frampton Comes Alive after the movie Reality Bites, and the famous guitar from the album cover that he still takes on tour. Additionally, he mentions the reissued vinyl of his earlier albums, his plans to include both new and old material in the tour, and Humble Pie songs. Finally, Frampton gives a glimpse of his service dog, Bigsby, who will join him after the tour.