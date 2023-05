In a video from Carb Day 1998 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR legend Tony Stewart, then the hottest driver in the IRL (now the IndyCar Series), joins the BOB & TOM Show to share a story about smarting off to four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt at a test.

Special thanks to Art Vuolo for this video.

Join us for a live broadcast in person, on the air, or on YouTube for Carb Day at the American Legion Post 500 on Friday, May 26, 2023.