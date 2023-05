Pat Godwin, Tom, and the gang debut a new tribute to King Charles III to the tune of a Steve Martin classic.

Artist: Bob and Tom feat. Pat Godwin

Full Photo Credits: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Wixl_GcFd6H5nOrlaNz-Ar5vyisxZGIzc3YcvMGNoZ4/edit?usp=sharing