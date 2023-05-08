Why is the Indianapolis 500 The Premier Motor Race in the World? – Racing with the King

Why is the Indy 500 the premier prize for a race car driver to win? Dave “The King” Wilson explains.

Dave “The King” Wilson is a longtime friend of the show, a former member of the IMS Radio Network, and a lifelong Indy 500 fan. In Racing with The King, he shares memories of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the people that make it special. See all of the videos on our YouTube Channel.

Join us for a live broadcast in person, on the air, or on YouTube for #CarbDay at the American Legion Post 500 on Friday, May 26, 2023.