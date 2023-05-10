Full Show Podcast for May 10, 2023

The gang’s feeling a little silly on today’s show! We’ve got classic miscommunication between Pat and Tom, Mike/Mark gives us a live rendition of his most famous performance, and Alli Breen talks to us about love and massage parlors!

