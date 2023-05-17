Full Show Podcast for May 17, 2023

It seems as if the gang has lost their mind on today’s show as everyone is firing on all comedy cylinders! We have a Pho King restaurant on fire, Pat’s Elmer Fudd-themed OnlyFans, leaving room for balls, and comedian Alli Breen delights us with another dose of Sexy Time!

Enjoy every segment of today's BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports.